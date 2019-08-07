A concert by internationally acclaimed Korean classical guitarist Bokyung Byun will close out Salida Aspen Concerts’ 43rd summer concert series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road in Buena Vista.
The summer concert series is a collaborative effort between Salida Aspen Concerts and the Aspen Music Festival and School.
Byun’s recital will be performed with a brief intermission and will also feature a pre-concert discussion with her at 6:45 p.m. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m.
Byun has won numerous first-place finishes in international competitions, including the prestigious 2018 JoAnn Falletta International Guitar Concerto Competition (the first woman to win this competition), the Frances Walton Competition, the Montreal International Classical Guitar Competition and the Philadelphia Classical Guitar Competition.
Her recitals often feature contemporary pieces alongside more traditional compositions. At her Buena Vista recital, she will perform 20th century and more contemporary pieces by Castelnuovo-Tedesco (“Escarramán,” 1955), John Williams (“Rounds,” 2012), Gerhard (“Fantasia,” 1957), Walton (“Five Bagatelles,” 1975-76) and Roberto Sierra (“Salseado from Sonata para guitarrra,” 2007-10), as well as the U.S. premiere of Nicky Sohn’s “Ganggangsullae” (2019), alongside more traditional works by Dowland (“Fantasia, P73” and “Fantasia, P71”) and Regondi (“Rêverie-Nocturne, op. 19,” 1864).
Byun was born in Seoul, Korea, and began playing classical guitar when she was 6 years old. At 16, she entered The Juilliard School, where she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music.
She has been a classical guitar instructor at The Juilliard School, served as ensemble director of the school’s Music Advancement Program and has been an instructor of chamber music at the Aspen Music School and Festival for three years.
She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree at the University of Southern California on an International Artist Fellowship.
Byun has performed in numerous venues and with numerous ensembles throughout Asia and North America, including the Buffalo Philharmonic, West Los Angeles Symphony, New Juilliard Ensemble, The Little Orchestra Society, the Euro-Asian Philharmonic, the Lincoln Center and the Aspen Music Festival Orchestra, as well as with Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect under Sir Simon Rattle.
Her performances have been featured on National Public Radio, and she has an enormous YouTube following.
Tickets may be purchased for $20. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted free with an accompanying adult, and an adult accompanying a student may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
Byun’s recital is underwritten by Kent Strickland and Elise Backinger.
For more information about Byun, visit bokyungbyun.com. For more information about Salida Aspen Concerts and the Summer Concert Series call 719-539-6467 or visit salidaaspenconcerts.org.
Steven L. Johnson is a board member of Salida Aspen Concerts Inc., and is a health law attorney at Kozak & Gayer, PA, in Salida.
