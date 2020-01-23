Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested Isaac Bullard, 38, in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who was hit by a car Wednesday in Cañon City.
Bullard was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular homicide, child abuse and careless driving causing death.
He was held without bond until his arraignment Thursday afternoon in Fremont County Court.
The sheriff’s office reported the boy was struck in the 1000 block of Natalie Street in Cañon City.
The driver, Bullard, picked up the child and sought assistance by driving to Cañon City Fire Station No. 1 at 15th Street and Harding Avenue, where deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The boy was transported from the station to St. Thomas Moore Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
