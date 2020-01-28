by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Shavano Academic Booster Club honored 44 Salida School District students at its first-semester awards ceremony Monday night at Salida High School auditorium,
SABC President Johanna Hall welcomed parents and students to the event.
Superintendent David Blackburn then made a few remarks.
Blackburn said the event was one of his favorite nights because it represents what matters most.
“Success is you guys,” he told the students.
Blackburn said one of the values of public education is to try to equip people to push forward in civil discourse and to teach how to think for oneself and communicate with kindness and civility.
“Kids, you’re what it’s all about,” he said.
Amy Ward, director of academic affairs, told the gathering, “Tonight we celebrate our students’ hard work, kindness and generosity.”
Entertainment was provided by SHS jazz band under the direction of André Wilkins.
Longfellow Elementary School Principal Chuck McKenna presented awards to SABC nominees: Kourtney Cox, Ellis Haarmeyer, Dakota Jefferson, Nola Tracy, Lewis Harrison, Noah Anderson, Harper Payne, Colbie Brown, Henry Dempsey, Frankie Miller and John Bischoff.
Honorable mentions were: Harper Shawl, Isaac Lady, Elliana Veltri and Wynston Hochard.
Keri Thorpe and Marla Breunich helped distribute awards and hugs.
Salida Middle School Principal Will Wooddell, with the help of Leslie Garrity, presented awards to: Matthew Haggard, Caroline Wooddell, Connor McConathy, Sophie Haynes, Ruby Mossman, Ashton Walker, Brandon Hawkins, Eli Martin, Jay Mahorney, Zachary Cates, Nayava Sanchez, Miami Horn and Kaivohn Seidl.
Wooddell also presented the award for Crest Academy’s Aaliyah McGovern.
Cory Scheffel, dean, and Tami Thompson, principal, of Salida High School presented awards to: Bryson Garrett, Melena Vanderford, Ripley Judd, Aaron Morgan, Jake Vold, Avery Shoptaw, Elena Dziura, Harrison Hales, Janessa Cano, Toby Lawson, Hannah Rhude, Raley Patch, Sarah Chick, Kuper Banghart and Quinn Smith.
Ward gave each of the students a rose as they exited the stage.
Cake was served in the commons area following the ceremony and a drawing was held for extra prizes for the students.
