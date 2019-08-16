The Salida High School boys’ golf team had its first practice of the season Monday. In seven weeks, the golfers will try to qualify for the state tournament.
As the first sport that’s allowed to begin practicing and the first to finish, the golf season usually flies by. The Spartans, however, are still looking to make some strides with their game this fall.
“I just want to improve,” senior Miles Murphy said. “I didn’t do too hot last year; I want to get better.”
Murphy said his favorite thing about golf is how mentally challenging it is. It’s also what he thinks he needs to work on the most.
“On a good day I come here and have everything down,” Murphy said. “On a bad day, it’s hard to piece it all together.”
He said he’s also been working on everything leading up to the green, an area of his game he said he’s struggled with. “I’ve been working on keeping them straight,” he said.
Murphy is one of three seniors on Salida’s golf team, joining R.J. Clayton and Caleb Burton.
The team also has one junior, Isaac LaGree, while the rest of the squad is composed of underclassmen.
“I’m glad we have a young team,” Murphy said. “I think we work together pretty good, and it’s important to pass on that teamwork.”
While the team’s schedule may change, Salida is set to begin playing Monday at Florence’s Sumo Golf Course. “I played pretty good at Sumo last year, and I’m hoping to play better this time,” Murphy said. “I like its soft greens.”
The team’s home tournament is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Salida Golf Club. The regional championships will take place Sept. 24 at the Aspen Golf Club. The state tournament will be held Oct. 7-8 at the Eisenhower Golf Course at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
“I’d like to shoot for state,” Murphy said. “That’s my main goal. I think I can do it. I just have to keep working.”
