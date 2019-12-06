by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
As the holiday season approaches, Salida’s annual Holiday House is back up and running, taking donations and raising money.
This year’s funds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club and Young Life, Holiday House host Bonnie McDonald said.
Holiday House is a “donation in, donation out” program, where people can drop off their older or unused holiday decorations and purchase gently used items.
“This time of year, loneliness can be a real issue,” McDonald said. “People are welcome here, and it’s a great place to meet real people and see just how friendly Salida can be.”
McDonald said that they have tree stands, lights, decorations, dishes, clothes, both battery-operated and regular candles, angels, Nativity scenes, holiday cookbooks and collectibles.
Patty Finif will also be there volunteering and making holiday wreathes from recycled Christmas decorations, which are offered for sale.
Holiday House will be open from noon until dark on Friday and Saturday until Christmas, although McDonald said that if someone cannot make it during that time, they can call her at 719-207-0033.
Holiday House is at the Salida Vineyard Church Garage building on the east end of the church, 1201 E. U.S. 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.