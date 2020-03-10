When Zayne Walker saw his first live pitch Monday during a scrimmage against Cotopaxi, it flew by him a little faster than he expected. “I was like, oh dang,” Walker said.
Walker, however, was able to adjust to the speed of the pitches and the game and smack some hard balls into play.
“I got in the groove and it was fine,” he said.
After being an integral part of the team during his sophomore season, Walker sat out last year with a shoulder injury. Now the senior is excited to be back on the field playing.
“It feels great getting back with my teammates and getting to play baseball again,” Walker said.
Walker will pitch and play centerfield for Salida. He might also play catcher if the team needs him to. Pitching, however, is his favorite.
“I like how I’m involved in every pitch and I like the pressure that comes with it,” he said.
After a week of practices, the Spartans got their first live action against Cotopaxi. Walker wasn’t the only Spartan who hit the ball hard.
“I think hitting is going to be a big part of our success,” Walker said. “This was our first time seeing live pitches and we hit the ball pretty well.”
Salida will have a lot of new faces in its dugout this season, including some freshmen and some upperclassmen who are trying the sport for the first time. Walker liked what he saw from his teammates.
“I think this scrimmage brought out the talent we have,” he said. “We have a lot of young guys with potential. If we play together, we’ll be fine.”
The senior said he thinks his team has the potential to make it to state. Getting better and focusing on current play, however, are some of their more immediate goals.
“Game by game we want to improve, and also leave the mistakes behind us and focus on the next pitch,” Walker said.
