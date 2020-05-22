Based on information that has developed during the Suzanne Morphew missing person case, investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are now conducting a search at a residential property on the east side Salida, according to a press release.
The property owner has been fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected to the disappearance of Morphew, according to the release.
No details of search are being released at this time (May 22), but an update will provided at the conclusion of the search.
