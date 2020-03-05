Salida Rotary Club will administer a one-time $8,500 Colorado Grand scholarship available to Salida School District seniors who plan to go to a Colorado college or university this year.
The club also has 10 $1,000 scholarships and two $2,000 scholarships available to Salida students.
The Colorado Grand scholarship is provided by the annual car rally, which came through Salida in September.
To be eligible for any of the scholarships applicants must be:
• A senior graduating from Salida High School or Horizons Exploratory Academy by July 2020 (those graduating early in December 2019 are also eligible).
• Enrolled in an accredited university, college, technical school or trade school no later than fall semester 2020.
For the $2,000 scholarships, past participation in Rotary Club is required.
In addition to those criteria, the $8,500 Colorado Grand scholarship had additional requirements:
• The student must reside within the Salida School District boundaries (this includes homeschool students).
• The student must attend a Colorado college or university as a freshman in 2020.
The application process includes a detailed 500-word essay addressing the student’s desire for a post-secondary degree and the strengths which will help them succeed in that challenge, names of schools or programs applied to or accepted to, two letters of recommendation (only one by a teacher) and an official high school transcript.
Other criteria the evaluation committee will look for include strong work ethic and motivation, participation in school activities and community service, past academic record, educational goals and financial plans and past and current participation with Rotary sponsored programs and events.
Rusty Granzella, a Salida Rotary Club member and member of the scholarship review committee, said there were 22 applications for Salida Rotary Club scholarships last year, but with the addition of the Colorado Grand scholarship they may have more applications to review this year.
Those applications that qualify for the Colorado Grand scholarship will be forwarded to that committee.
Applications for all of the Salida Rotary Club scholarship levels will be available at Salida High School counselor’s office and are due by noon April 17.
Applications may be turned in to the SHS office or may be mailed to Salida Rotary Scholarship, P.O. Box 115, Salida, CO 81201.
For more information or questions, contact Granzella at 719-221-2361 or russellgranzella@yahoo.com.
