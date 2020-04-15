Black bears
It’s spring and Colorado’s black bears are starting to come out of hibernation.
Black bears aren’t always black. Some are brown, blond or cinnamon colored.
Black bears mostly eat grasses, berries, fruits, nuts and plants. Sometimes they eat insects and scavenged meat.
During late summer and fall, a black bear eats a lot of calories to store up fat for winter months.
When they hibernate, black bears do not eat or drink in their winter dens while they sleep until spring.
Black bear cubs are born during winter, usually in January or February.
Black bear sows usually give birth to three cubs at a time.
In spring bears are hungry and are searching for food
It is a good idea to make sure trash, pet food and birdseed are not kept outside or where bears can find them.
For more information about black bears and other Colorado animals, visit cpw.state.co.us.
