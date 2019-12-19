Jennifer Snodgrass was sentenced to four years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, followed by a mandatory three years of parole, for aggravated vehicular assault in the July 5 collision with a pickup truck while under the influence of drugs.
The collision resulted in injuries to the driver and passenger of the pickup, Scott and Frances Dismuke of Golden, and damages to a telephone pole, fence and the front porch of a home at 1204 F St.
Snodgrass’ vehicle was going an estimated 50 mph in a residential area zoned at 15 mph and hit the truck with such force it was sent into the telephone pole, through a fence and came to a rest against the cement stairs of the home.
Denise Schiefelbein of Buena Vista spoke on Snodgrass’ behalf, saying that when she had spent time in the Chaffee County jail in May, Snodgrass had been very helpful to her in a trying situation.
Snodgrass’ attorney, Samuel Weihman, argued for probation and the chance to address Snodgrass’ substance abuse with a residential program at Center of Hope in Lakewood.
Snodgrass told the court she apologized for her actions and for putting lives in danger.
The collision “was nobody’s fault but my own. It was never my intention to hurt anybody,” she said.
Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris asked the court for a sentence of six years in the Department of Corrections. He pointed out Snodgrass’ repeated failure to appear in court and missed or failed monitored sobriety tests.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said in determining whether to impose a jail sentence he looks at whether everything else has been tried and if community safety is at risk.
“Unfortunately, both are present in your case,” he told Snodgrass.
He said the vehicular assault was highly aggravated by eluding police, T-boning the truck so hard it was pushed into the telephone pole and fence and up onto the F Street property and both passengers being seriously injured.
He said in Snodgrass’ case probation had failed spectacularly, and the community does need to be protected.
Murphy said he was optimistic about Snodgrass’ remorse in court and in her written statement in the presentencing report.
He said he had been “waiting for years” for Snodgrass to demonstrate “some real insight into your own addiction and how it harms you and other people.”
He said he hoped Snodgrass can follow through with treatment and be successful.
Murphy gave Snodgrass 167 days credit for time served on her four-year sentence.
In addition to the aggravated vehicular assault sentence, Murphy sentenced Snodgrass to six months in county jail for an unrelated misdemeanor probation violation and 18 months in county jail for an unrelated theft, both of which were part of the plea agreement.
The lesser sentences will run concurrent to the four-year sentence with credit given for time served.
Andris requested 91 days to file full restitution costs for damage and medical bills, some of which are ongoing and have yet to be fully calculated.
