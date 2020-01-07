Several items matching the descriptions of stolen items were recovered when a search warrant was executed Friday at 610 Walnut St., Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said Monday.
The search took place following the arrest of Tavin Conway, 22, of Salida, who was charged with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief and held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
More charges are pending.
Johnson said the search warrant issued by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy helped police recover more than 20 items, including construction site tools, camping gear and bicycles.
Once inside the home, Johnson said the warrant had to be amended because drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.
Several other items were found at the home that could not be linked to any current cases.
Johnson said the incident began when a patrol officer found Conway inside a trailer at 549 Jones St. with items stacked next to the trailer on the street.
Conway told the officer that he was allowed to have the items, which had been pulled out of the trailer, Johnson said.
The owner of the property at 549 Jones St. told police that Conway did not have permission to have those items.
Conway was arrested at that time. He told police that he had other stuff that he had stolen stashed at 610 Walnut St. Conway is living at the residence, Johnson said.
Five other burglaries that took place that day were linked to Conway.
The case remains under investigation at this time.
Salida Police Department was the only department that carried out the search.
To gain access to the home, police used the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team to clear the house of occupants.
Nothing was used to gain access to the home, Johnson said. The occupants willingly let police in.
The Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team is composed of officers from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Salida and Buena Vista police departments.
