Chaffee County Public Health confirmed the fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County Wednesday.
The fourth case, reported Wednesday morning, is a 72-year-old man who had traveled out of the country.
The fifth, reported Wednesday afternoon, is an 80-year-old female resident of Columbine Manor Care Center.
It was the second case reported at Columbine Manor.
Four of the five cases are under investigation by Chaffee County Public Health.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported as of 4 p.m. Tuesday the state had:
• 1,086 positive cases of COVID-19
• 147 cases hospitalized
• 36 counties affected
• 8,064 people tested
• 20 deaths
• Nine outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.