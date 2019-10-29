With large amounts of snow falling Monday in Salida and on the Decker Fire, crews stayed indoors while the snow curbed the fire’s activity.
Because all areas of the fire were inaccessible in the snow, the crews were staged in camp due to weather and safety concerns.
Conditions allowing, crews will work to complete suppression repair tasks during the coming days.
While the fire didn’t spread Monday, large, heavy fuels remain dry enough to retain heat even with the snow. Wet and unseasonably cool weather, however, is predicted to persist while another storm is predicted to roll through the area today through Wednesday.
Matt Spring took over as the Decker Fire’s incident commander Monday as his Type 3 Incident Command Team assumed command.
The number of personnel fighting the fire was at 154 Monday morning, but more personnel were set to go home throughout the day.
Safety of all public and firefighters remains the No. 1 priority for the Decker Fire, the incident command reported.
