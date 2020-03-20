To centralize resources and information for adapting to COVID-19, local residents have developed a Google Doc where anyone can add information. It also contains information on how to support members of the community.
Because it is publicly available and updated frequently, users should double check the accuracy of any information referenced or added.
The link for the document is docs.google.com/document/d/1QkopbnNO4skiFjgSJy5Kpd6psG1CKwzU7aBTtD9Il3o/edit?usp=sharing.
Document user Adrian Reif said other communities have created similar documents to share information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.