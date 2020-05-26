Salida Community Center, 305 F St., is collaborating with Central Colorado Humanists and Ark-Valley Humane Society for its June 3 food distribution event.
As part of its usual food supply, the center was able to acquire fresh fruit as well as a variety of meats, including chicken, pork and beef, which volunteers will pick up from Colorado Springs.
Community Center Director Elaine Allemang said she appreciates that Patti and Steve Arthur were willing to loan their refrigerated trailer to help keep the meat frozen during the trip.
Organizers are trying to begin the event around 10 a.m., when they will have attendees line up on F Street before going around Fourth Street along Alpine Park.
Jillian Garza of AVHS is contacting everyone they are scheduled to deliver to that day to see if they need pet food as well.
Dan Bishop of Central Colorado Humanists said the group has participated in the event for four years by supplying personal hygiene products like soap, shampoo and razors. The Humanists recently received a $3,000 grant that allows them to expand their offerings to specific needs elderly residents may have. Allemang has been contacting residents who are scheduled to receive deliveries to determine their needs.
Those interested in participating should call 719-539-3351 by Friday at the latest to make arrangements. For more information, email salidacommunitycenter@yahoo.com.
Donations can be made to the involved organizations at centralcoloradohumanists.org, ark-valley.org or by mailing checks to Salida Community Center at 305 F St.
