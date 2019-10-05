High winds were anticipated to have a big impact on the Decker Fire today (Oct. 5).
The winds, however, didn’t fan the flames nearly as much as originally thought.
“As of right now, the terrain and winds haven’t aligned so they’re not impacting the fire,” said Shawna Hartman, a public information officer with the Decker Fire, around 5 p.m.
She said the winds blew over the fire and then came down.
The Howard-area in western Fremont County was placed on a pre-evacuation notice yesterday by the Fremont County sheriff, Allen Cooper, because of the potential for the winds to carry the fire eastward.
Hartman, however, said the “fire has not moved significantly to the east.”
Without the wind blowing on the fire, she said the crews continued working on digging hand lines and scouting alternative contingency lines to contain the fire.
As of Saturday morning, it had burned 5,921 acres and was 5 percent contained.
