Dan Slater, attorney for John Mehos, told Salida Municipal Judge Cheryl Hardy-Moore of his client’s intention to demolish the apartment building at D and First streets.
Mehos appeared in Salida Municipal Court Friday on a new set of charges regarding the property.
Slater said an asbestos inspection had already been done and there is an estimate for demolition once asbestos abatement has been done.
Hardy-Moore said Mehos’ decision was “probably a wise move,” and should please the city and make the current case go a little faster.
Mehos next appears in court at 2 p.m. March 20, when he is expected to enter a plea.
