An infrared flight Tuesday evening revised the Decker Fire’s acreage to 1,150 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday in a press release.
The fire, burning about 9 miles south of Salida, primarily in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness, started with a lightning strike Sept. 8. Fire officials have said they intend to let the fire continue to burn as long as it stays in the wilderness.
The fire was expected to become more active late Wednesday because of warm weather, low relative humidity, no cloud cover and wind gusts forecast at up 22 mph.
The Teton and Platte Canyon Wildland Fire Modules were working Wednesday to corral the west side of the fire.
The Juniper Valley hand crew and Alpine Hotshots are managing the fire’s spread toward the Rainbow Trail. Crews are removing fuels along the Rainbow Trail from Forest Service Road 101 to Columbine Trail.
Further south on the Rainbow Trail the Pike Hotshots and an engine from Wind Cave National Park are scouting for places to connect fire lines into natural features such as wet drainages in Bear Creek.
Portions of the Rainbow Trail remain closed because of the fire.
Justin Yankey is now the fire’s incident commander after taking over from John Markalunas. Currently 128 personnel are assigned to the fire.
For updated information about the fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6592/ or call 719-626-1095.
To sign up for the Chaffee County sheriff’s Everbridge emergency notification system, visit chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge/.
