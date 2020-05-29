A four-year-old girl who wandered away from her Four Elk Subdivision home north of Buena Vista Friday morning, was found over a mile from where she was last seen following a two-hour search conducted by multiple agencies.
Chaffee County Communications Center received the call about the missing child and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded and assessed the situation, a press release from Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated.
Emergency and search personnel were called and a search began immediately including members of Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, Chaffee County EMS, Chaffee Fire, Buena Vista Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Salida Police Department, Department of Corrections Tracking Team, Colorado Parks and Reach Air Medical.
The girl was re-united with her “very happy” parents soon after she was located.
Spezze recognized the agencies that responded and said, “This once again confirms the commitment of our first responder group to each other and to our community.”
