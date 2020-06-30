Colorado customers of electric and natural gas service who need assistance have options to help pay bills.
With the temporary moratorium on utility disconnections lifted by the Governor, the Colorado Office of Consumer Counsel and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission want consumers to be aware of their options for assistance in paying their energy bills.
To avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind in their payments are encouraged to contact their electric or gas utility.
Information about how to contact the utility can be found on the customer’s bill, the utility’s website or the PUC’s website at “Colorado Electric & Gas Utility Contact Information.”
Most utilities will work with customers who are having difficulties in paying their bills to make payment arrangements, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The payment arrangements can spread payments across multiple months giving customers the opportunity to become current. Many utilities are also waiving related fees.
If customers need further help with their bills, Colorado has additional resources available.
The Colorado Department of Human Services provides payment assistance to low-income customers through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP).
Through LEAP, customers can apply for payment assistance which is provided through federal funding.
This year, this assistance will apply to both heating and supportive fuel needs.
Individuals can call toll free 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) to get assistance. For more information visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/leap.
Energy Outreach Colorado, a non-profit organization, provides payment assistance beyond that offered by the utilities and LEAP to help customers with their energy costs. For more information visit energyoutreach.org/programs-for-individuals/bill-payment-assistance/.
