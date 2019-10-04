The Decker Fire’s new Type 1 incident commander, Mark Giacoletto, said in a press conference Thursday he did not know when those evacuated from homes near the Decker fire might be allowed to return home.
Wednesday’s evacuations included Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Piñon Ridge Estates, Mountain Village Trailer Park, subdivisions near Methodist Mountain in the area from CR 110, 111 to CR 104, including residents above Tudor Rose on CR 104 and homes from CR 104 east to CR 101, including CR 101 and Fremont County Road 49 (Bear Creek) affected by the Decker Fire.
Giacoletto said those homes now may have open fire lines adjacent to them and are located in an area of potential fire growth.
When there is no longer a threat to those areas, people will be allowed to return to their homes he said, and firefighters will work to get that done as soon as possible.
Sheriff John Spezze said as of Thursday there was no structural damage to any homes in Chaffee County.
Spezze said evacuees who need to retrieve critical items such as medications or animals from their property within the evacuation zone can call the Chaffee County dispatch center 719-539-2596 for assistance.
Dispatch will help in coordinating with the command center to be escorted into the area.
The sheriff emphasized the need for people to be conservative and only return for critical and vital items because the department has limited resources for escort duty.
Although all of the evacuees have found shelter in the area, a Red Cross center has been set up in the basement of Salida United Methodist Church.
No one is overnighting at the facility; however, evacuees have access to food, counseling and health support at the center and the Red Cross can liason with the sheriff’s office to facilitate recovering vital items from homes within the evacuation zone.
Kate Walters, media liason for the Red Cross center said early Wednesday morning they had about 60 people at the evacuation center door when they opened at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
At this point, everyone has found a place to stay and there is actually a longer list of offers than people who need shelter Walker said.
The evacuees are understandably anxious to get back to their homes, she said, but they are being told that will not happen until it is safe and there is no concrete timeline as to when that might be. Many are frazzled and tired, Walker said.
In the mean time, the Red Cross will offer a place to meet with others in the same situation, informational meetings with Decker Fire information officers and incident commander who update them on the fire, and provide a place for them to connect.
Walker said Ark-Valley Humane Society has been very helpful by providing pet food and transporting animals who need shelter to Buena Vista.
The shelter reports at least 12 animals have been taken in.
Other community partners that have been helpful include Amicas Pizza which has provided meals and High Country Bank which has helped provide other needs on a case by case basis.
Walker said the community of Salida has been very supportive, which is great to see.
The Salida Red Cross center is not set up to receive physical or monetary donations of any kind from the public.
Walker said the best way to help evacuees in this and other crisis situations is to make a donation to the American Red Cross at redcross.org.
The resources that are provided through donations to the organization can be distributed where needed most Walker said.
For those who would like to help pets that have been evacuated, Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista, is accepting donations of pet food, cat litter and bedding that can be washed and dried.
