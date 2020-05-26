A longtime tradition of placing flags at the graves of veterans in Fairview Cemetery continued this year but with less help than in the past because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Vietnam veteran Carl Hasselbrink and his family, consisting of wife Karen, son Yogi and his wife, Valery, and grandson Andrew Hasselbrink, were joined by Glenn Mallory of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and Karin Naccarato Marchase in placing more than 700 flags at the graves of veterans throughout the cemetery.
Usually Boy Scouts are involved with flag placement, but this year the scouting organization, at the national level, decided to not allow scouts to participate because of the pandemic.
The tradition began with Lewis Glenn, a World War I veteran who worked at the cemetery since the early 1900s, retiring at age 84. Glenn was the uncle of Tim Glenn, current owner of Fairview Cemetery. After Uncle Lewis was no longer able to put out flags, the Glenn brothers, Donald, Charles and Tim, helped until they grew up and went off to college.
It was at that point, in about 1976, that Carl Hasselbrink took over ordering and placing the flags with the help of his family and volunteers.
“Every year I order an extra gross to make sure we have enough,” Hasselbrink said. “I feel it’s our duty to do this. We owe it to the men and women who served our country.”
Flags were removed Monday afternoon following services held at the Veterans Memorial in Poncha Springs and Fairview and Poncha Springs cemeteries by American Legion Post No. 64, VFW Post No. 3820 and Marine Corps League Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment.
Volunteers picking up the flags, in addition to the Hasselbrinks, were Colt and Kristen Troutman and Dan Sack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.