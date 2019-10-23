The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory for the eastern Sawatch and western Mosquito ranges and all of Chaffee County from 6 p.m. today through 8 a.m. Thursday.
The NWS predicts snow accumulations of 4-7 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph across higher elevations.
Inclement weather may make travel difficult and motorists should expect deteriorating travel conditions this evening with roads become slick and snow covered by Thursday morning, especially in southern portions of Chaffee County.
Travelers are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 511 or visit cotrip.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.