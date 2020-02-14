by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area is accepting nominations until March 15 for its Citizen Task Force, which advises Colorado Parks and Wildlife on management issues in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
Seven seats are open, with one delegate needed to represent each of the following interest areas: anglers; commercial permittees; private boaters; environmental interests; water users; county/municipal governments; and riverfront property owners.
In addition, two new seats, per the 2019 AHRA Management Plan, will represent outdoor recreation and other interests.
That interest area includes outdoor recreation clubs, bicycle organizations, horseback organizations, hiking organizations, recreational gold panning groups or other similar entities.
For the two new seats, in the first year one person will be selected to serve a one-year term and a second will be selected to serve a full two-year term.
Self-nominations are accepted, but endorsement by AHRA partner organizations is encouraged.
Task force members serve two-year terms, which will run from April 2020 until April 2022. Members are expected to attend four or five meetings each year, typically scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
“The Citizen Task Force works to provide a link between the recreation industry, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and visitors,” Rob White, AHRA park manager, said. “It is impossible for me to reach out to all the special interest groups, but through the Citizen Task Force, they can get the information out and reach out to constituents so that we can hear from everyone.”
Volunteering for the Citizen Task Force is a great opportunity to get deeply involved in the AHRA mission, White said.
Hours spent working on the task force may be logged toward a free Volunteer Park Pass, which is issued after 48 hours of volunteer time are logged in a 12-month period.
Information on the nomination process, a list of “clearinghouse” organizations and a nomination form can be obtained by visiting bit.ly/AHRACTF.
To request more information or a nomination form, visit the AHRA Visitor Center at 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida or call the office at 719-539-7289.
