Gov. Jared Polis selected Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt to be the Arkansas River Basin representative on the Colorado Water Conservation Board.
Felt said he had a range of emotions after finding out from the governor’s office Friday that he received the position.
“I’m really excited about it, but I also feel the weight of responsibility because I’m the one representative for our entire basin from Leadville out to the state line,” Felt said.
In addition to setting water policy for the state, the board’s duties include administering severance tax money from oil, gas and mining royalties; working with other basin roundtables; and working directly on larger-scale projects such as big reservoirs and conduit pipelines.
Felt said the board is the only entity that is eligible to hold water rights that support fisheries, recreation and the environment.
The board is a division of the Department of Natural Resources.
Felt said the board consists of nine basin representatives who rotate every three years. It is equally represented by Democrats and Republicans. He is the only board member who is unaffiliated with a political party as well as the only elected official.
He will take the place of Jack Goble, district engineer at Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District.
Felt will go before the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee for confirmation within the next month.
The board meets for two days every two months. Its members go through a “very focused, detailed agenda” that runs from 9 a.m. the first day to 4 p.m. the second day.
Felt said his main goals coming out of the position are to be a good representative for his basin and to put additional focus on the upper basin, forest health and watershed health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.