Limited progress has been made in apprehending Jerry Williams, 39, of La Junta and Bryan Webb, 30, of Walsenburg, who escaped from the Custer County Jail Sunday evening, a Custer County Sheriff’s Office press release reported Wednesday evening.
Custer County deputies, aided by Huerfano, Pueblo and Las Animas county sheriff’s offices, have been canvassing Walsenburg and surrounding areas, contacting Webb’s relatives and friends and following up on other information.
Webb reportedly went to his parents’ home in Walsenburg early Monday morning, then left and has not been seen since.
Both men were seen Monday morning in Walsenburg, but no other sightings have been reported.
