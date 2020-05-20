Family & Youth Initiatives will offer virtual support for fathers and father figures and mothers and mother figures through two separate programs throughout the summer.
Nurturing Fathers, a free 13-week class, helps father figures with children of all ages develop skills to manage anger, resolve conflict, discipline in healthy ways, learn about child development and be the best parents they can be, a press release stated. The class, which starts at 6-7:30 p.m. June 1, is led by dads.
Moms Empower Moms is a support group for mother figures. Group discussions are led by mothers and cover everything from self-care to managing emotions to discipline. Participants can take their concerns, questions and celebrations to the group.
The meetings begin at 3-4 p.m. June 4 and will be ongoing, depending on interest.
If COVID-19 restrictions ease, Nurturing Fathers may meet sometimes in Salida. Moms Empower Moms may meet in Buena Vista.
For more information and the Zoom link, contact Ann Marie Swan at aswan@chaffeecounty.org or 719-239-1213 or Sarah Green at sarah.green@state.co.us or 719-207-5000.
FYI is a prevention division within the Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
