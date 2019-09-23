The Decker Fire gained 37 acres Saturday, growing to 937 acres with 293 acres in the San Isabel National Forest and 634 acres in the Rio Grande National Forest, fire officials reported Sunday.
The fire remains mostly within the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness.
Saturday’s sunny skies spurred fire activity, leading to light growth that continued feeding on dead and down fuels, a press release stated.
Brant Porter, Decker Fire public information officer, said the fire was active Sunday primarily on the east side of the ridge on Simmons Peak.
A couple of spot fires east of the main fire were more active because of the effect of sunlight, and most of the fuel is dead and down trees.
Fire officials said direct sunlight will continue to be the driver for fire behavior. As fuel moisture in the dead and down fuels decreases, primarily through solar heating, fire activity increases.
The fire behavior currently is mostly creeping, smoldering with some isolated torching and short runs. Torching flare-ups could be seen with standing dead trees moving uphill toward the main body of the fire.
The U.S. Forest Service estimates that areas within the wilderness have up to 80 percent tree mortality from beetle kill and blowdown.
Porter said they expected the fire to lay back down Sunday as the sun went down and evening humidity went up to 40 to 50 percent.
He said as long as conditions remain similar, the fire behavior is unlikely to change much, although higher humidity during the day and cloud cover could make a big difference as the week progresses.
The fire may be visible from both the U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 corridors.
Motorists are asked to not stop in the roadway and be clear of the roadway before stopping to observe the fire.
Do not call 911 to report fire behavior on the Decker Fire or to request fire information. A fire information line is available for fire updates at 719-626-1095.
No evacuations or closures are in effect at this time.
Smoke may settle into the U.S. 50 corridor in late afternoons or evenings. Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed near the fire if smoke affects visibility.
Real-time smoke information is available at bit.ly/deckerfiresmoke.
A smoke forecast for Salida and the Arkansas River Valley is available at wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/CentralColorado.
As of 9 p.m. Sunday, USFS reports there are 91 personnel on the fire.
