Photo by Kenny Wilcox

From left, Salida Scouts Jackson Karls and Ellis Haas maneuver a wheelbarrow of concrete into place to fill out the planet Neptune, while Joaquin Wilcox, shovel in hand, awaits the concrete dumping. The scouts were constructing a solar system scale model at Longfellow Elementary School. Neptune, the fourth largest planet in diameter in the solar system, can be seen from G and Seventh streets.