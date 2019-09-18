by Brian Petit
Salida Scout Troop 60
Salida Scout Elijah Wilcox recently led 16 volunteers in constructing a solar system scale model on the grounds of Longfellow Elementary School.
The project was Wilcox’s Eagle Scout project, so named because it is the major project that a scout must plan, coordinate and lead to qualify to be an Eagle Scout.
The aim of the project was to build a scale model of the solar system to aid students in understanding the relative distances of the planets in our solar system. The project was conducted in three phases with the final phase – planet detailing – yet to be completed.
“Today we completed a scaled mock-up of the solar system. It is based on the Earth being 1 foot in diameter and Neptune being as far away as possible,” Wilcox said.
“We have planets that are painted onto the blacktop and planets that are inlaid with concrete into grassy areas. It’s a great model to understand planetary distances from the sun and where the Earth fits into the solar system,” he said.
A sophomore at Salida High School, Wilcox is the son of Longfellow teacher Sara Wilcox and Kenny Wilcox, the Salida High School cross-country coach and a counselor at Family & Youth Initiatives.
Elijah Wilcox is a varsity cross-country runner, a trumpet player and a STEM-oriented student. He is the oldest of four Wilcox boys. He is also a Life Scout, the final scout rank prior to achieving scouting’s highest award, Eagle Scout.
The project was a community effort. Wilcox planned the project, then solicited donations from local businesses. Volunteering to aid in the construction was Hard Rock Paving, Sherwin Williams, Hylton Lumber, Ace Hardware and Pavement Maintenance Services. The concrete truck that delivered the concrete was from Hard Rock Paving, led by Brandon Hawkins. Chuck Murphy of Pavement Maintenance Services was a key adult leader and volunteer for the project.
“We have some final painting and concrete staining to complete,” Wilcox said. “We want to add some finer features of the planets, which will help students visualize the actual planets as well as the distance from the sun.”
The project beneficiary was Longfellow Elementary School Principal Chuck McKenna. McKenna helped conceptualize the project with Wilcox and gave his approval for the final design. “This is a wonderful addition to our school grounds. Come see it, everyone,” McKenna said.
Wilcox plans to make the final etchings this fall, thus completing the project that has taken more than six months to conceptualize, plan and execute. However, he is currently busy with a full schedule of classes, a host of pep band gigs where he plays the trumpet, as well as the demands of training and running for one of Colorado’s top-ranked 3A cross-country programs.
“It’s been a lot of work but I’ve had a lot of help. Several community businesses, the scout troop, my brothers and my cross-country teammates all helped on this project. I hope it is valued,” he said.
Troop 60 scouts are now in the fall scouting season. Boy Scouts are 11-17 years old and meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut in Riverside Park. New scouts are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary. For Boy Scouts, contact Scoutmaster Brian Petit at teampetit@hotmail.com or Michelle Vold at mvold321@gmail.com.
Salida also has a Cub Scout pack for younger ages. For more information, contact Cubmaster Buel Mattix, 719-221-0492, or buellygoat@hotmail.com.
