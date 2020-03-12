Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell issued a public announcement Wednesday to let residents know they have other options if they do not want to go into the clerk’s office during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mitchell said all motor vehicle transactions, including new titles, registrations and placards, can be handled through the mail or online.
The clerk’s office can also record a document through the mail or online. It also offers free online searching of all recorded documents.
Call 719-539-4004 or visit chaffeecountyclerk.org for more information.
