Sonia Walter, Salida deputy city clerk, died last night at the age of 52 at 7:29 p.m. from a fatal car accident on U.S. 285 at mile marker 117.
Trooper Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol public information officer said there was a two vehicle crash between a 2003 Audi, driven by Walter and a 2003 Toyota pickup, driven by an 83-year-old male from Commerce City.
The male sustained minor injuries, but did not have to be transported by emergency services.
Walter was heading southbound and the male was heading northbound when icy roadways caused Walter to go onto the other side of the road.
Both individuals were wearing seatbelts and no drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.
