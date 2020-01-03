Monarch Mountain will offer discounted lift tickets and free introductory clinics to veterans Jan. 16 as part of the mountain’s second annual Veterans Appreciation Day.
“Monarch Mountain is appreciative of our veterans and wants to give our thanks by offering $35 lift tickets and free beginner clinics to our veterans,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch events manager, said. “This is our second year doing it. Last year the veterans were very appreciative and had a nice day skiing and riding at Monarch Mountain.”
To get the discounted lift ticket, veterans need to bring their military ID, veteran’s card or other proof of service to the Monarch Room in the ski area’s main lodge on Jan. 16.
To participate in the free introductory clinic, veterans don’t need to preregister. They just need to show up, be geared up and ready to go by the time the 10 a.m. lessons start.
Monarch will also provide complimentary doughnuts and coffee for the veterans.
“We hope everyone comes and enjoys a day on the mountain,” Wadsworth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.