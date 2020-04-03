The deadline to file personal property declarations has been extended to June 15, the Chaffee County Assessors Office announced Friday.
The announcement from county assessor Brenda Mosby comes after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order extending the deadline to file business personal property and taxable natural resources to June in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Declarations are typically due on April 15.
Declarations can be mailed to:
Chaffee County Assessor's Office, P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO 81201
Or emailed to bmosby@chaffeecounty.org
From our sister paper the Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.