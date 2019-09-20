The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that periodic closures will be required today on U.S. 50 at Monarch Pass.
The full eastbound and westbound lane closures will facilitate helicopter operations for the final installation of new avalanche remote control equipment, according to a CDOT press release.
The helicopter operations are weather dependent.
The closures will occur near Monarch Mountain ski area, between mile points 201 and 202. Delays may last as long as a half hour to an hour.
CDOT urges motorists to allow extra travel time if driving the U.S. 50 route today.
After today’s helicopter operations are completed, the project will resume its regular work schedule, with minimal impacts to traffic.
Regular work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No weekend work is anticipated.
Intermittent closures can be expected throughout the project when crews are moving equipment or working slope-side near the highway. Any delays should be for no more than 20 minutes. Otherwise traffic will be let through as normal.
Work is expected to end in October, weather dependent.
