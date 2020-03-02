Due to good snow conditions during the 2019-2020 ski season, Monarch Mountain announced it is extending its season an additional week, from an April 5 closing to April 12, marking the second consecutive year the resort has extended its season.
According to a press release, closing weekend will feature its usual traditions such as Kayaks on Snow April 11 and the Gunbarrel Challenge and end-of-season cook-off in the parking lot April 12. The Gunbarrel Challenge is a race beginning at the bottom of the Gunbarrel trail in which contestants race up the mountain before skiing back down.
For more information visit skimonarch.com or call 719-530-5000.
