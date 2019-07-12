Smoking mountain bluegrass arrives in Salida today when Shaky Hand String Band takes the stage for a free show from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
The Breckenridge band has been together since 2015, playing a combination of bluegrass, Americana and original tunes. Their songs reflect a love for the mountain lifestyle and cover everything from dogs to food to drinking and life’s more profound questions.
Shaky Hand String Band combines ripping fiddle play with tight harmonies and strong beats to produce its sound. High-energy licks are a calling card for this group.
After their first album, “Two Miles High,” the quintet from Summit County toured the Western United States to build a fan base and their reputation.
They call their tunes “dirt-stomping” and have a trademark of catchy lyrics centered around high-country experiences. Their songs take a fresh approach to old-time numbers, combining elements of modern jam music with the traditional sounds.
Patrick O’Halloran leads the group on banjo with Jess Rose Moidel playing the fiddle, Todd Webster on mandolin, Loren Zyniecki on guitar and Angel Edmon handling bass.
