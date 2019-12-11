Salida Council for the Arts announced two major awards Tuesday before the Acoustic Eidolon concert – a monetary award the council received and an achievement award it presented.
Council President Sue Ann Hum announced the group received a $5,000 check from Monarch Mountain, which will go to the council’s Art Lovers Gifting Campaign. The goal for the 2020 campaign is to raise $10,000 before April 1.
The Acoustic Eidolon concert is meant to help raise the other $5,000. Hum said she was unsure how much the show had generated at the time but estimated it to be at least $3,000. In addition, $250 was raised Tuesday through Colorado Gives Day, leading to a rough total of $8,250.
Sponsors who helped underwrite the production costs for the show include the city of Salida, Tenderfoot Health Collective, 50 Burger, Uptown Grill, Pinon Vacation Rentals, Perfect Shot Photography, Vely Agency, Salida Sport and Spine and Box of Bubbles.
Ken Brandon announced the Mel Strawn Arts Achievement Award would go to Bernice Strawn, Mel Strawn’s wife. The award recognizes individuals for their success in the arts, assistance in arts education and overall support of artistic expression. This is the third year the honor has been awarded.
Previous winners Brandon and Mel Strawn presented the award to Bernice Strawn.
Hum called Bernice Strawn, “a brilliant artist in poetry and sculpture” as well as a “huge creative force in the community.” She is a benefactor who started the SteamPlant Sculpture Garden and even revived one of the older pieces. She also hosted gatherings open to members of the arts community in her home to encourage creativity. Three of her pieces were hung above Acoustic Eidolon as they performed.
The council also introduced new officers and board of directors. Brandon, owner of Box of Bubbles, will serve as president, Erica Kinsella will be vice president, Andrew Kinsella will be treasurer, and Deb Norby Colgate will act as secretary.
Hum, Julie Moss and Licia Iverson have completed their respective terms and will be stepping down next year.
