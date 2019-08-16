First Street was closed Friday between G and I streets due to a city water main break. First Street is a section of Colo. 291, a main thoroughfare through the downtown area.
Kevin Nelson of Salida Public Works said when crews had contained the break, the road would be re-opened for weekend traffic.
Work to make a permanent repair will close the road again on Monday for a few days, said Nelson.
The traveling public and trucking community are urged to use the alternate route via U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 through Poncha Springs during road closures.
The Colorado Department of Transportation encourages travelers to visit cotrip.org for updates.
