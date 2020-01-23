In “Mayor overturns HPC decision” Wednesday, Mayor P.T. Wood was quoted as saying the Historic Preservation Commission “held a personal bias” against Boathouse Cantina owner Ray Kitson. He did not use those words.
Rather, Wood said, “I spent a lot of time reading that piece, and that was the only piece that was talked about during the HPC meeting that I could find relevant in their discussion. There was a lot of irrelevant discussion going on, a discussion that frankly I don’t think should have gone on.”
The piece Wood is referencing is from a point Councilwoman Jane Templeton had made about the construction being completed before the application was submitted.
“What we’re allowing Mr. Kitson to do is build something and ask for permission after it’s constructed,” Templeton said. “He’s built it without our permission. He’s violated our ordinances.”
The Mail regrets any confusion this may have caused.
The Mountain Mail makes every effort to print stories accurately. If an error occurs, call the editorial staff at 719-539-6691 so a correction can be printed in the next edition.
