The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will continue its public hearing today of the annexation petition and accompanying zoning map amendment from Tailwind Group LLC for a parcel owned by Paul Moltz.
The meeting will be held electronically at 6:30 p.m. Poncha Springs Town Hall will not be open to the public. Residents can attend the meeting via telephone by calling 669-224-3412. Access code is 315-170-253.
The meeting can also be accessed online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/315170253. An audio recording of the meeting will be posted on ponchaspringscolorado.us. All member votes will be taken by roll call.
The 54.25-acre property is east of Tailwind Village Subdivision, south of U.S. 50 and north of Little River Ranch and a portion of unincorporated land.
In other business, trustees will;
- Bote on entering a copy of Gov. Jared Polis’ March 10 Declaration of Emergency into the record.
- Consider a resolution about declaring an emergency and providing emergency authority effective immediately.
- Review an ordinance that re-establishes the size, membership and terms of Planning Commission members.
- Vote on a liquor license renewal for Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
- Consider a memorandum of understanding with Guidestone Colorado.
- Consider approval of expenditure for a water system SCADA replacement.
- Decide whether to cancel the April 13 planning and zoning meeting.
Brian Berger, town administrative officer, will go over publicly closed town buildings, how to access town services, municipal court and additional resources in his report.
