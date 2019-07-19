Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday the preliminary rates for individual health insurance plans in 2020.
“For the first time in the history of our state’s health exchange, premiums are dropping,” Polis said in a press release. “Premiums in the individual market are projected to go down by 18.2 percent on average next year and as much as 41 percent in some areas of the state, so long as the federal government approves our bipartisan reinsurance program.”
This year the Colorado Legislature passed HB19-1168, which created a reinsurance program to assist health insurers in paying high-cost insurance claims. The state must apply to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a state innovation waiver, federal funding or both to implement the program.
The seven plans included in the average were Anthem, Bright Health Insurance Co., Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co., Denver Health Medical Plan Inc., Friday Health Plans, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado, Oscar Insurance Co. and Rocky Mountain HMO.
All are health insurance plans available on the Connect for Health Insurance Exchange, the state’s health exchange made possible by the Affordable Care Act.
The projected decreases range from 10.3 percent to 33.5 percent, with the average at 18.2 percent.
Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail), a Senate sponsor of HB19-1168, said in a statement, “For far too many Coloradans, particularly those in rural communities, the cost of a health insurance plan looks more and more like a second mortgage.
“That’s a cost few can afford and the reason why I worked hard to create a reinsurance program.
“The reinsurance program is an innovative, Colorado solution that will help people save money on health care and have a real and immediate impact on Coloradans all across the state,” she said.
