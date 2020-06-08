Ark Valley Equality Network hosted its second annual Pride Awards online Saturday, honoring community members for their contributions and work for the LGBTQ+ community.
During the event, Jimmy Sellars said they had originally planned to have a big Ark Valley Pride celebration this year with a day full of events and a concert at night. The event schedule moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the event was scaled down again to just Saturday’s awards presentation after the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Taylor and the ensuing protests.
“The decision to cancel Pride wasn’t a hard one,” Sellars said, adding that everything the organization does is centered on equality, and they didn’t want to pull focus from something so important.
The Rev. Rebecca Poos, this year’s Elevation Award winner, said the “anti-racism movement finally feels like it’s getting a little leverage, and it’s time to band together and work for inclusion for everyone.”
Poos is pastor at Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista, and her work on including the LGBTQ+ community in her parish helped her stand out and win the award this year.
Sellars said her church is the only one in the valley with a pride flag in it. “Your work has meant a lot to a lot of people,” Sellars said, noting that the LGBTQ+ community is often pushed out of the realm of faith.
Poos said it has broken her heart her entire life that churches exclude the LGBTQ+ community, and she has worked to make them feel welcome and included.
Dr. Dan Lombardo and First Street Family Health were named this year’s Ally of the Year.
Lombardo said he was “shocked” and also honored to win the award.
“I got into this work to make marginalized people feel comfortable and have a place; that’s always been my goal,” he said.
Sellars called allies “our biggest strength.”
Ken Brandon won this year’s Cornerstone Award. Brandon first asked who selected him and then said that whoever it was, “was brilliant because I feel so undeserving of this that it’s incumbent on me to try harder this year to justify it.”
Ark Valley Pride team member Shelley Schreiner reacted to the winner’s humility by saying that leading by example is an important part of what they do.
Several youth awards were also presented Saturday.
Last year’s Rising Star award winner, Jen Lobeck, won the Leadership Award. Lobeck and Danica Hinerman, who was named this year’s Rising Star winner, helped the Gay-Straight Alliance branch out from the high school to the middle school in Salida this past school year.
“This year was a crazy year for everybody, but I’m glad we got that started at the middle school,” Lobeck said.
Zakiah Berry won the Youth of the Year award. Sellars called her an incredible leader who has stood out by being her best, genuine self.
Berry was also Salida High School’s homecoming queen this year, which she called her proudest high school moment.
This year’s grand marshal was Beck Ceron. Ceron would have led the parade and other events this year if they hadn’t been canceled.
Scarlet Kimbrel was recognized with the Youth Advocacy award.
The winners each received a hand-blown glass award made by Brice Turnbull. Sellars also thanked the Colorado Trust for providing a grant for this year’s awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.