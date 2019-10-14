The Decker Fire jumped the Rainbow Trail near Bear Creek around noon Sunday, resulting in mandatory evacuations for Swissvale, Wellsville and Silver Heels Drive up Bear Creek.
Zones 1, 2 and 3 in Howard are all on a pre-evacuation notice and residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
The Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., is the evacuation center for both Chaffee and Fremont county evacuees. All evacuees are asked to check in so they can be accounted for.
A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 8274 U.S. 50.
Public information officer Rick Barton said crews in Division T were working to hold lines near the Rainbow Trail on Sunday. However, an ember crossed the fire line, causing the spot fire. “It hit dry, receptive fuels and ran,” he said.
The firefighters were pulled from the line. An air tanker then flew in to drop retardant on the fire. Barton said the other air tankers in the region are fighting fires in California and elsewhere, but they ordered more.
Another spot fire began on Saturday in a remote wilderness area about 6 miles from Howard. Because of the way the winds align, the fire resulted in the Fremont County sheriff placing Howard back on a pre-evacuation notice.
“This fire has been so unpredictable at times that we’re being overly cautious,” Barton said.
He said firefighters were putting in more contingency lines around Howard. He also said they were embedding more people for structure protection in the Howard area as a precaution.
U.S. 50 was still open as of Sunday evening, but motorists are advised to drive slowly by the fire.
As of Sunday morning, the fire was 7,326 acres, 30 percent contained and had 755 personnel working on it. Containment has increased on the west side and on the north side of the fire.
Winds also disrupted the firefighters’ plans over the weekend. They had planned on using helicopters to drop small plastic spheres that ignite before they hit the ground to backburn rugged areas between fire lines and the main fire. Those plans, however, have been put on hold.
The National Weather Service has issued another Red Flag Warning for today. A weak cold front is expected to bring the strongest winds the area has seen in a few days.
