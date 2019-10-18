The Halloween pumpkin season is upon us, but some Chaffee County homeowners are finding a different kind of pumpkin in their front yards.
Structure protection crews working on the Decker Fire are using orange plastic containers called “pumpkins” that look a bit like an above-ground swimming pool and hold 1,800 gallons of water.
Crews use water tenders to refill the pumpkins when needed.
Public information officer Rick Barton said crews have been pulling the pumpkins out of places that have become more secure.
Water is pumped out of the pumpkins via pumps, which feed a sprinkler system, which covers the perimeter of a protected house.
Starting the pump doesn’t take very long if you know what you’re doing, Barton said. He said it’s like starting a lawnmower. The pump runs on gasoline, which is stored in safety cans.
Engine boss Darin Pino and two other firefighters were assigned to protect three houses on the northeast side of the fire on Thursday.
Pino, from Alamogordo, New Mexico, said in the morning his crew checks the pumps to make sure they’re working.
When locating places to put pumpkins and other structure protection equipment, Pino said, firefighters look for flat spots and try to make sure the perimeter of the house is covered by sprinklers.
Usually crews only focus on dwellings but will sometimes protect a structure such as a garage if that structure catching fire would pose a danger to the dwelling unit. For example, if a detached garage is close to a house or contains fuels that would endanger a house, crews will put sprinklers around it.
When prepping a house for a fire, Pino said, crews also try to remove fuels such as wicker chairs and propane tanks from areas where they can catch on fire and pose a danger to the house.
Sometimes, Pino said, firefighters determine there is too much work needed to prepare a house for a fire, and firefighters mark those houses with red flags to indicate they can’t be saved.
When a fire hits a trigger point such as a predetermined ridge, Pino said his crew will start the pumps at each of their assigned houses and then get out of the area.
Where a trigger point is located depends on the situation, he said, and can change with weather and other fire conditions.
