Gov. Jared Polis ordered the U.S. and Colorado flags to be lowered to half-staff statewide on all public buildings from sunrise to sunset Saturday to honor Sgt. Maj. James Sartor.
Sartor died of injuries sustained from small arms fire July 13 in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan, a press release stated. He was assigned to A Company, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson.
His services will take place Saturday.
