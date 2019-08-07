Longfellow Elementary School announced that the school office, 425 W. Seventh St., is open for the 2019-2020 school year, and class lists will be posted at 4 p.m. Thursday at the front door.
School officials said in a press release that parents can stop by or call the office at 719-530-5260 if they have questions or would like to enroll a student.
The school’s traditional meet and greet will take place from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Students and their families can visit the school to meet the teachers, drop off supplies and become acquainted with the school.
The first full day of class is Aug. 19.
