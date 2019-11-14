The cast of “Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark” mourns the dead Ophelia (Melissa Russell) as Laertes (Vander Ritchie) sobs over her corpse. Standing, from left, are Horatio (Rebecca Russell), Osric (Lexi Gage), Bernardo (Alissa Hesselton), Gertrude (Jessie Rollins), Claudius (Michael Jacobi) and the priest (Maya Vallevova).