The death of Charles “Chuck” Jay on Dec. 3 marked yet another loss of local World War II heroes.
Jay joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 or 1944 when he was 17 years old. At age 19 he was a gunner’s mate on the first ship to hit the beach for the invasion of Iwo Jima. It was Feb. 18, 1945.
“Ours was the first ship to hit the beach for the invasion,” he said in an interview with The Mountain Mail in November 2010. “About half a mile out we peppered the beach with 40 mm cannons and when we got within a quarter of a mile, we hit it with rockets, decimating the beach so the Marines could come in.
He and his shipmates watched with binoculars as five Marines and one sailor ascended Mount Suribachi, the highest point on the island, and raised the flag symbolizing they were taking control. That moment was recorded in history in the famous photograph taken by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal, but Chuck Jay was there to see it in person.
A memory he said would remain with him forever was the sight of “the blue ocean turned red with the blood of the wounded and dead. It was unbelievable and I’ll never forget it.”
Another time during World War II, his ship was sunk off the coast of Japan.
After his stint in the U.S. Navy he returned home to Salida. He already had a GED but he wanted to graduate from Salida High School, and he got his diploma.
He met his wife, Joanna, when she was 17 years old and working at Corder’s Drive In in Salida. He was 21 then and had stopped there for a hamburger and a Coke with his friend “Chico” Heister. A few visits later, he asked Joanna if he could drive her home. They both graduated with the class of 1948.
“It took her four years to graduate and it took me eight,” he said. “World War II and the U.S. Navy got in the way.”
They celebrated their 71st anniversary on May 1.
They raised four children and lived in Salida all of their lives. In 1951 he suffered a bout with polio and was paralyzed from the waist up. Joanna was home with their little son and was expecting their second child. After being hospitalized for eight weeks, he was able to return to his job as assistant manager and part-time meat cutter at Safeway. He remembered being grateful that their landlord at the time refused to take any rent until he could get back to work.
Mostly Chuck Jay is remembered in Salida for working at Tuttle’s Trading Post and in 1976 buying the business. They sold the store in 1987.
His name is now among those Chaffee County residents who served during World War II on the World War II Honor Roll on the side of F Street Five & Dime.
His memorial service will take place at a later date.
