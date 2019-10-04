Amicas Pizza is offering Decker Fire evacuees free meals.
The meals are being served at the restaurant on F Street in Sailda.
In announcing the program, the restaurant noted it’s part of their “continuous efforts to help the evacuees.”
Amicas is working with the Red Cross on the offer.
All evacuees “are welcome at Amicas for free meals during this difficult time.”
All evacuees need to do is go to the restaurant and tell front counter staff that they have been evacuated, then order their meal of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.