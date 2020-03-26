Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter Tuesday to presidents of Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway, and The Kroger Co., which owns King Soopers and City Market, encouraging new safety protocols for customers and employees.
The letter includes proposals for providing the greatest possible protections for workers and customers while minimizing economic disruption, a press release stated.
Proposals include:
- Providing appropriate gloves, masks, face screens and other personal protective equipment to grocery store workers to the extent possible.
- Considering expanding into grocery delivery services, prioritizing service to those at highest risk.
- Providing daily designated time periods for higher-risk individuals to shop.
- Establishing entrance/access controls to ensure crowds are in compliance with safe social distancing practices.
- To the extent possible, assigning those employees with higher health risks to tasks with lowest exposure risks, such as backroom work.
The governor also applauded efforts currently underway.
“I want to thank you, as a business leader in Colorado, for your efforts to date working in partnership with our state, your employees and your customers to better protect our public health and food security during this extraordinarily challenging period,” the letter read.
